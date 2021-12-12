December 13, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077, 17.3 million copies sold, but the goal was 30 million – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 movie Total so far sales for every 17.3 million copiesAccording to analysts’ estimates: an excellent result for any production, but in this case CD Projekt RED’s forecast was aimed at 30 million copies.

In short, we are talking about a 65% decrease compared to the target he primarily sets Delay Related to Cyberpunk 2077’s roadmap, which pushed updates and free DLC releases until 2022, as well as an extended wait for PS5 and Xbox Series X releases | S, deferred until 2022.

Among the famous Problems From the PS4 and Xbox One releases, the first was removed from the PlayStation Store for several months, then restored but still “not recommended” by Sony, which wanted to warn its users about the quality of the game on previous generation platforms.

Just in the past few days, some issues seem to be on the path to resolution, look at the ongoing lawsuit negotiations with investors, but it is clear that the Polish studio should have focused its energies on restoring the ground in terms of contents and updates, and failed to do so missed an opportunity .

At this point, everything will depend on what CD Projekt RED will be able to achieve during this year, and perhaps in that sense the excellent next-gen releases will justify the wait, managing game sales as the developers wish.

