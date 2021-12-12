From the G7 warning to Russia: “Dangerous consequences if it invades Ukraine” – the world

Russia exposes itself to “serious consequences” in the event of an invasion of UkraineBritain’s top diplomat, Liz Truss, warned during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool, England. From the Liverpool meeting emerged “the very united voice of the G7 countries that account for 50% of global GDP and that it is very clear that there will be dire consequences for Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine,” Truss commented.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking at the G7 ministerial meeting, said the ongoing negotiations in Vienna were the “last chance for Iran” to present a “serious” solution and thus save the nuclear deal.

“As Italy, we have reiterated that multilateralism is the lowest common denominator in our approach to foreign policy issues. We must continue to invest in multilateralism.” This is what Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio posted on Facebook on the second day of the G7’s foreign affairs work in Liverpool.