July Promo Codes

Zenless Zone Zero is finally here, and like all other HoYoverse games, we’ve updated all the codes to ensure you get free stuff.

As is usual for games from this developer, you can enjoy the entire experience completely free of charge if you wish. However, to get the latest agents and W engines you want, you will have to participate in the game’s gacha system, and if luck is not on your side, the free tickets you will unlock through gameplay will not be enough.

Free in-game currency codes – like in Genshin Impact – can be useful to avoid investing real money, so make sure you’re always on the lookout for free offers, which is very easy to do: just bookmark this page and come back to it often in the meantime.

Here are all the active ZZZ tokens in July 2024 and how to redeem them.

Zenless Zone Zero Codes – July 2024 —

These Zenless Zone Zero codes are currently active:

Please note that each promo code can only be used once per account.

Zenless Zone Zero Codes – How to Redeem –

Follow these steps to redeem the code in Zenless Zone Zero:

Start ZZZ and log in as usual. Open the main menu. Select the “More” tab and choose “Redeem Code”. Enter the code in the field and confirm it. Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which can also be accessed from the “More” tab.

You must complete the Prologue quest “Business x Strangeness x Righteousness” to unlock the in-game code redemption feature and mailbox, where all the rewards await.

Alternatively, you can follow these instructions to redeem your Zenless Zone Zero code through your web browser:

Visit Zenless Zone Zero Code Redemption Page. Log in to your HoYoverse account. Select your server, enter your character name and code. Click on “Redeem”. Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which can be accessed via the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.

Expired codes

There are no expired codes yet.