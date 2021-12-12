Duel, the dream team is back! Italy win at St. More, two wins in two days for Sirioni – OA Sport

After the resounding success of Alice Volpe in the individual competition held yesterday The golden moment for the Italian Foil players continues, unchallenged by the Test team. In the French town of Saint-Maur Alice Volpi, Erica Cipressa, Martina Favaretto and Camila Mancini had the best of Japan in the final with a score of 43-40, which makes this cross-board World Cup review unforgettable.

The Blues’ victory path opened with a clear second-round victory over Singapore (45-12), the next round match was even darker as The Chinese had a hard time with the surrender of our brigade in 41-44. Canada rather gracefully defeated in the semi-finals 45-37 So the gates of the final opened.

The Italians’ rivals in the last attack were the mighty Japanese swordsmen, capable of overcoming Russia And before that the United States in the quarter-finals. On the wings of enthusiasm, Volpi, Cibrisa, Favaretto and Mancini never gave their rivals a way to come close to scoring, Archive practice after you succeeded in the final by lowering the speed (43-40). Third place for Russia.

Stefano Sirioni’s return as technical commissioner for the national team brought a wave of enthusiasm To the blue group, which, unsurprisingly, immediately returned to playing the world’s leading role. Sirioni, the Olympic gold medalist in singles chips at Seoul 1988, took the reins of the Italian sector nearly a decade after his last stint We are confident that it will guide our athletes towards new ambitious goals.

Photo: Federscherma