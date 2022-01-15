January 15, 2022

Crytek request to remove photo mode modification – Nerd4.life

January 15, 2022

krytk official request remove edit Developed by France Puma, who presents a new one Placing the image in Crysis RemasteredWhich is clearly not well received by the company’s management.

The broker has received an official notice from the Crytek PR Manager stating that the situation in question does not fall within the terms of the End User License Agreement (EULA) related to Crysis Remastered, and is therefore requested to remove it in order to no longer remain in a legal area.

The scope of modifications is often found in a gray area in terms of regulations and terms of use for software products, but in this case, according to Crytek, the broker’s position will be compounded by the fact that software processing is distributed over he won, because it requires a Patreon payment to be downloaded.

However, the position expressed by Crytek in the notice sent to Bouma appears to generally refer to the creation of mods in general, which are said to be not covered by the standard end user license agreement for the use of games by users. However, the second message sent by the software house specified that “the main problem is that the software is monetized, which is why we are asking firewall removal“.

This latest update on the issue seems to include a removal request in case the broker decides to remove the connected Patreon, which doesn’t seem ready to do so, since it’s a free distribution a rather complicated task. However, Puma noted that the request surprised him somewhat: “I’ve created custom photo modes for many games,” he wrote, “and I’ve always received enthusiastic responses from developers and publishers because they value these systems as additional promotional payouts.” However, ” Crytek makes Crytek and they wanted to damage themselves. I have to remove my mods to Photo Mode for Crytek 2 Remastered and Crytek 3 Remastered”.

