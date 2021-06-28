Covid, suspension of vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15, reservations from tomorrow – News

Trento. Covid deaths in Trentino are back to zero and new infections are also close to zero: day 1, compared to nearly 500 swabs analyzed. Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations approached 440,000, while 13 others recovered, bringing the total to 44,333 vaccinations.

The only positive case today It was found by molecular tests (178 tests analyzed yesterday by the microbiology laboratory of Santa Chiara Hospital and from which also 3 positive confirmations were intercepted in recent days by rapid tests). In fact, there is no positivity from the 305 express swabs notified to the health authority.

The number of hospitalized covid patients has decreased further: with 2 discharges yesterday we are now only 5 patients. There is no patient in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Cignana confirmed – from 11 pm tomorrow – that reservations are also open for a period between 12 and 15 years, and this morning’s vaccination campaign recorded 438,077 administrations carried out so far. The second dose is 168,583. The age groups older than 80, 70-79, and 60-69 are 65,763, 83,932 and 92,241 respectively.

delta variable. In Trentino, there are currently no other cases of the delta variant other than the three which refer to a family who returned from India about a month ago. “It was positive but asymptomatic. We are continuing the research, sending the sequences to the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie in Lignano, just like everyone we have had a few positive swabs. And for sequencing we need swabs with a very high viral load. Today, For example, out of about a thousand tampons, we only have one and it is a boy. We are also in a dwindling phase, even in hospitals we have few hospitalizations”, explains Giancarlo Roschetti, Director General of the Department of Health and Social Policy of the Province of Trento .

34 Delta variant cases have been recorded since the beginning of May in South Tyrol. According to the Health Authority, the cases are distributed over the four provinces and are being followed up and under control.