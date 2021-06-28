June 28, 2021

La Spagna vola ai quarti: 5-3 alla Croazia ai supplementari, Fabian in campo nella ripresa

5-3 against Croatia in extra time, Fabian on the field in the second half

Mirabelle Hunt June 28, 2021 1 min read

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz took charge in second place with a time of 77 minutes.

After an astonishing 120 minutes, Spain beat Croatia 5-3 and headed into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. 90 minutes ended 3-3. The first time with great red scores, but not in terms of score. Indeed, at 45 minutes, the two teams were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to Unai Simon’s own goal in the 20th minute and Sarabia’s goal in Levakovic’s reply. The recovery immediately saw the start of Spain with greater conviction and in the 57th minute came the score 2-1, which Azpilicueta scored with a Ferran Torres header. It’s the same Ferran Torres who then scored the 3-1 goal that seemed to end the games, but with 5′ from the end, Orcic reopened the match with a 3-2 goal. In the maximum recovery that Cakir admitted, Spain was short, and Pasalic’s entry led the teams into overtime. First Morata in the 100th minute with a superb left-footed goal and then Oyarzabal from a few meters away, knocked out the Croatians, who had recovered from a game they had already lost. Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz took charge in second place with a time of 77 minutes.

