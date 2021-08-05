COVID: Greece, curfew and music ban in Zakynthos and Chania – Last Hour

(ANSA – AFP) – ATHENS, August 5 – In the face of an increase in coronavirus infections, Greece has decided to impose a curfew and various restrictions, starting tomorrow and for at least a week, on the islands of Zakynthos and Chania in Crete. The authorities announced that.



Tour producers will have to impose a curfew between 1 and 6 a.m., like that implemented on the island of Mykonos in July, as well as a total ban on music in bars, restaurants and discos. Gatherings of more than 20 people are also prohibited. organizers of private gatherings; They face a fine of up to 200,000 euros.



A panel of the country’s health experts recommended these new restrictions after a spike in coronavirus cases on the two islands in recent days. These two destinations, which are very popular during the tourist season, run the risk of increased infection.



The health situation in Greece continues to deteriorate mainly due to the spread of the delta variable.



There are currently 192 people in intensive care in hospitals across the country. The total number of cases was 503,885 with more than 13,000 deaths. (ANSA – Agence France-Presse).

