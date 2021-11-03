November 3, 2021

Removing the mission with Danny Trejo with the latest update - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 3, 2021 1 min read

Few hours ago Ubisoft published a new update for Far Cry 6, among other things Removed crossover mission “Danny and Danny against all” In which the famous American actor appeared Danny Trejo. The mission was added prematurely in the game and that’s why the developers decided to remove it.

Far Cry 6’s official Twitter profile states that the offending mission was actually “in progress” and was added to the game in error. Players may have already noticed that the mission was not completely completed, because the rewards already obtained did not match those reported by the game. It was also supposed to be the first of a series of cross-missions with Trejo.

In the update notes, which also introduced new challenges, improved performance and added a new special operation, we knew that the mission would be reintroduced again in the future, this time in the full version of course. According to the official Far Cry 6 roadmap published by Ubisoft in September, cross missions for the “Danny and Dani vs Everybody” series are planned. Between December 2021 and January 2022 as free content.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft sends emails to players who haven’t completed Far Cry 6 by mocking them.

