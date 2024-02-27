“Cosmic journeys riding the waves of space-time” – Science Friday

The scientific publishing events organized by the Friends of Respighi Secondary School, by Respighi Secondary School in collaboration with the Piacenza and Vigevano Foundation, are back. Conference Series Dr “Friday of Science” Next starts again Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m In a meeting dedicated to the topic: “Cosmic journeys riding the waves of space-time.”

The next appointment is Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m“, on “Cosmic Journeys Riding the Waves of Space-Time”, ed Alberto Vecchio,University of Birmingham. Abstract: A new era of exploration of the universe through the observation of gravitational waves has recently begun. We have discovered binary systems of black holes, which we now know populate the universe in abundance. For the first time, we observed the collision of two neutron stars, followed by an explosion monitored by legions of astronomers around the world. We have just detected the faint signal produced by black hole binaries billions of times the size of the Sun that populate the centers of galaxies. This is just the beginning of a cosmic journey that will certainly be full of surprises and will one day lead to the first “fragile” emergence of the universe from the Big Bang. Alberto Vecchio graduated in physics from the University of Pavia and today is Professor of Astrophysics in the School of Physics and Astronomy and Director of the Institute of Gravitational Wave Astronomy at the University of Birmingham. As a member of the famous LIGO team, the professor was the protagonist of the revolutionary experimental account of the existence of gravitational waves, which was announced to the public after twenty years of measurements and data analysis. Professor's studies. His antiquity spans from black holes to neutron stars, after an extensive international career that led to the establishment of Cardiff University, the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics in Potsdam, and Northwestern University in Chicago, with over a hundred scientific publications and collaborations with relevant international research. groups.