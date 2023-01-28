The Polisportivo Monti alla Cava project consists of a new element: here is the gym

Born as part of a broader project to reorganize and modernize the Monti alla Cava sports center, the Playground opens on Saturday a new reality in the world of fitness and wellbeing: a brand new gym dedicated to functional training enthusiasts.

“Another important step towards the reopening of the entire Polisportivo, the business slowdown thanks to the global shortage that affected many production areas, the procurement of materials needed to carry out the works created many difficulties, but this led to unenthusiasm and now with the energy efficiency of the plant, with the reopening Gym, five-a-side football pitches and bar service, we are ready to continue with the remaining part of the project. This is the first step in an ambitious project and we are sure that it will benefit the whole neighborhood and that it will give new life to a facility that was suffering from major structural problems,” says Gabriel Corzani, President of SportTeam srl, the sports club management company formed around Sport scsd, Soggetel srl and Uisp Forlì-Cesena.

The program of the day includes the opening at 12:00 with the cutting of the ribbon of the new structure and the buffet, in the presence of the municipal administration and an open afternoon accompanied by a DJ set, during which you can train with a team of specialized trainers or just visit the facility in its new design.