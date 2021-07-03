July 3, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Streamer kicked out of a Japanese club that doesn't tolerate foreigners - Nerd4.life

Streamer kicked out of a Japanese club that doesn’t tolerate foreigners – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 3, 2021 1 min read

no streamer Twitch sushipotato became the protagonist of a Live broadcast IRL (in real life), which instantly went viral, as it can be seen being dragged away by a Japanese local Which foreigners are not allowed. In the video you can access click here, we can see a guard taking her umbrella, then pulling it away pulling it out of the backpack.


Streamer kicked out of a club for taking him for a foreigner

sushipotato She clearly changed because of what’s happening to her. But why did he go so far? Before the events of the video, the operator approached the guard and asked him if the place was available for foreigners. The man said no, prompting the girl who started bombarding him with questions, because she is a Japanese citizen.

suspicious: “Am I a foreigner? ‘I asked in English, before continuing in Japanese ‘I’m not a foreigner!’ But you just said that foreigners are not allowed, which is really racist! You think I was gaijin from my face and how I dress, that’s no good.

Sushipotato then explained to her fans that it is normal in Japan to see this kind of discrimination, before sitting in the club and chasing it as it appears in the opening clip.

READ  Tesla also wants stationary bikes to be the Netflix of fitness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

BMW Definition CE 04, the new electric scooter will appear on July 7

July 3, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3, the new patch will be shown live next week – Nerd4.life

July 3, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Patch 1.09 is surprisingly available, let’s see the details – Nerd4.life

July 2, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Strikes: Trade unions confirm suspension of air transport July 6 – Ultima Ora

July 3, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lotto and SuperEnalotto draw today July 3, 2021, winners by numbers and odds

July 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA will launch the SpaceX Dragon cargo ship from the International Space Station

July 3, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Barty and Kerber advance, Radokano stunned. Flop Ostapenko

July 3, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt