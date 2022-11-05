Confindustria of unions, we present proposals together – politics

It is wrong for “the social partners to appear separately at the negotiating table with the political decision-maker”, with the risk then that “it will satisfy neither one party nor the other”: Vice-President of the Confederation of Labor and Industrial Relations, Maurizio Stirpe suggests to the general secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL “Choose five or six subjects or group them together,” as well as in order “to rediscover and renew some relationship that does not bode well.” From the Federmeccanica Assembly stage, the response of the leaders of Cgil, Cisl and Uil was immediate: Yes to the method, we need to work towards an agreement on the benefits.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, summoned the Secretaries-General of CGIL, CISL, UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sparra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri on Wednesday, November 9, at 4.00 pm at Palazzo Chigi. It is learned from syndicate sources.