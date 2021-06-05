Sostegni Bis decree, the arrival of a new bonus of 700 euros for spending and bills

Good news for many families who will soon be able to take advantage of a new bonus of up to 700 euros for shopping and bills. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

The year 2020 presents itself, without a doubt, as one of those years that are hard for us to forget. Due to the impact of Covid, the latter unfortunately continues to have negative repercussions on our lives both socially and socially. Cheap. The government decided to adopt a series of restrictive measures in order to limit its spread, while forcing many entrepreneurs to lower the shutters of their activities.

A particularly complex situation, as more and more families are experiencing a serious financial crisis. Hence the need for targeted interventions by the government, such as the arrival of new economic aid thanks to Duplicate support decree. But not only that, the executive branch has also ensured that it is available to municipalities 500 million euros To support the exchange of Shopping Coupons, intended to support those most affected by the situation. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it

Covid, new €700 bonus for spending and bills comes thanks to Sostegni Bis . decree

Good news is coming for many families who will soon be able to take advantage of a new bonus, with a مع Maximum 700 EUR. Thanks to the latter, it will be possible to buy basic necessities, food, medicines or pay bills. Approved last May 25, the CEO, led by Draghi, confirmed, as previously mentioned, the allocation of 500 million euros, which was made available to the municipalities to confirm Spending Reward from 700 euros.

This type of economic support is intended for the families most affected by the situation, with one ISEE limit which must not exceed 8 thousand euros. To determine the requirements, however, are individual municipalities. For this reason, in order to find out whether you have the right to this type of financial support, you should contact the relevant municipal offices. The amount, remember, varies From 50 to 700 euros per family It can also be used to pay for Invoices.

Municipalities will be able to proceed with the activation of calls once 30 days have elapsed from the entry into force of the Sostegni Bis Decree. So local governments should start Sending their calls starting from next June 25. So we have to wait a few more days to find out what requirements each municipality will require and how to make a specific application.