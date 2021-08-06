Collision captured 3 galaxies that met each other

The most famous space telescope in the world, read Hubble, continues to amaze: it recently captured a collision of 3 galaxies that annihilate each other, giving you no less amazing images.

After all, as the Inverse wrote, even in the infinite universe Galaxies fight for spaceLike a movie plot in the Star Wars saga, and what Hubble picked up is a clear example of that. It can be seen in detail Three huge galaxies pulled together by their own gravitational forceEventually, they explode and kill each other. In fact, when one galaxy gets close to another, it ends up being wiped out, which according to experts will happen to our planet, although fortunately between 4.5 billion years.

HUBBLE captures the collision between 3 galaxies: Here’s why it happened

To share the footage was NASA, the US space agency, which operates Hubble with the European Space Agency (ESA), represents a true gem for the eyes but also for technology, considering it was produced just two weeks after Hubble was back in action after a five-week hiatus. In fact, the car was laid out in July in standby mode To back up his devices after a problem with the central computer. But what does the galaxy reveal in detail? The block you see in The image posted on this page and also in the attached video, Known as Arp 195, it is located in Lynx, a constellation named after an animal of the same name (the lynx), about 389 light-years from Earth, and it is usually observed in the northern celestial hemisphere. Its specificity is that it consists of three different galaxies that are simply attracted to each other by the force of gravity, and the last one Hug was fatal Because the trio got trapped after he got too close to them.

