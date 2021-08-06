Horoscope today, August 6, 2021: Positive influences on Taurus, stars sign by sign

Blackbeard’s horoscope today, August 6, 2021.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

The moon brings out your dreamy soul. Retrieve an important thread of speech and discover in the family the surrounding atmosphere that you like.

Toro. 21/4 – 20/5

Positive influences of work and friendships. You need to listen to the advice of someone who was able to support you in the past.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

There is a compelling sign in the way from a partner who has not been interested in your desires yet. A long hidden feeling appears.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

A touch of good luck protects you from the unexpected and gives you some extra income. Friends show you how much they care about you.

Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8

The respect and trust of the family accompanies you, whatever your direction. Your loved ones show that they care about your best interests.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

The day not only gives you a hand in the household chores making everything go smoothly, but it also gives you a bright smile.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Small inconveniences or frivolous unexpected events should not have the power to discourage you, especially since you have a kind and smiling presence next to you.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Illuminated by a happy intuition, a project on the shelf is again proposed in a different way, leaving hope for its realization.

Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12

You have the right tools to assess incorrect situations with sound realism and try to change them, armed with holy patience.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

You can successfully intervene in a seemingly stagnant business case, as long as you do not betray the trust of those who supported you.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

This Friday offers a good opportunity to unleash creativity and imagination, because once you lose sight of the practicalities.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Vital aspects support the Moon in Cancer, opening the doors to any desired change. A distinguished profession that ensures development.

