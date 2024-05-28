Cohesion Fund: “7 Billion Allocation”. Meloni-Shibani: Treaty of Sicily

The project agreement for the use of resources from the FSC Development and Integration Fund was signed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Region of Sicily, Renato Scibani, at the Teatro Massimo in Palermo. Minister for European Affairs and Integration Rafael Fito was also present. The plan allocates a total of six billion and 822 million euros to Sicily, of which 1.3 billion is earmarked for the Strait Bridge. A total of 580 interventions are expected. Overall, there are nine interventions through the agreement. Most of the 2.5 billion is earmarked for “environment and natural resources”: funding for water resources is included, among others, along with the 800 million expected to build waste-to-energy plants in Palermo and Catania. (527 million), waste (164 million), treatment (354 million), interventions to combat hydrological instability and coastal erosion (about 700 million). One billion euros has been allocated to the ‘transport and mobility’ area, of which 710 million will be used for road maintenance interventions and new road infrastructure. 548 million goes to ‘business competitiveness’; “Social and health” 392 million, of which 271 million includes investments in health facilities and equipment; 100 million for “urban regeneration”; 182 million for “culture”. 80 million is expected for “education and training”; 67.5 million for the “Energy” sector; Finally, $89 million will go to the “Management Capacity-Technical Assistance” line of action. Furthermore, 331.9 million FSC resources are intended to co-finance European projects of the Sicilian region 2021-2027. Of these funds, 234 million euros were included in the FSC advance. In defining the programming related to the 2021-2027 Development and Integration Fund, the Sicilian Region benefited from the support of the Casa Depositi e Prestidi.

