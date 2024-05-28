May 28, 2024

Lancia Ypsilon: HF and return to rallies in 2025

Karen Hines May 28, 2024

Family mechanics – engine electrical And 240 CV And 5.8 seconds to “burn” “0-100”. These, in short, are numbers that summarize the “spirit” and performance of the new Lancia Ypsilon HF. The sports version of the small Torino will arrive at dealerships Maggio 2025. The mechanical base, equipped with a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that drives the front wheels, is shared with other battery-powered compact cars from the Stellantis range, such asCousinsAbarth 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

> Pictured above is a Ypsilon HF with an electric motor.

Tougher appearance – 4 cm wider and closer to the ground than other versions (the body is more robust and the suspension is lowered), Lancia Ypsilon HF It aims to reconnect the invisible thread that connects the brand to racing, and especially to rally racing, of which it was the undisputed champion between the 1960s and 1990s with models that became legendary such as the Fulvia, the Stratos, the 037 and the Delta. A long and glorious history, the Turin company is preparing to add a new chapter to it, after more than thirty years, with the official announcement of the return to Competitions In this category Assembly 4.

> In the drawing above, Epsilon will participate in the marches.

Welcome back to the rally – the Lancia Ypsilon The assembly will be moved by 3 cylinders 1.2 Turbo which is the basis for the mild hybrid version already on the list which is suitable He explainspromises to deliver 212 CV. Drive is to the front wheels, with a five-speed manual gearbox combined with a limited-slip differential to improve the energy dump when cornering.

