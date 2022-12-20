Codename Jade, another game video with battles and parkour appears on the network – Multiplayer.it

Another appeared on the net gameplay videos stolen from Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, the new chapter in the series designed specifically for iOS and Android mobile devices. This is apparently screenshots made for advertising purposes taken from a private beta for developers and testers showing new Chinese websites, Fights and parkour sequences.

During the battle scenes we can also peek at the command interface, which at the moment seems typical of a working interface on mobile, therefore with a series of virtual buttons linked to different actions, including special abilities for charging.

As for parkour, we have the full package typical of the Assassin’s Creed series. Also in Codename Jade there will be the inevitable leap of faith, climbs and silent kills from above. Finally we can see some places in ancient China, from small settlements like Fushi to big cities like Yangzhou.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9eziNaSv7Y

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade was introduced during Ubisoft’s September presentation. According to preliminary information, it will be an open world game that will feature all the gameplay mechanics characteristic of the series, but optimized specifically for iOS and Android mobile devices and using touch screen controls. It takes place in ancient China in 215 BC and will be the first game in the series where players will be able to create their own character. At the moment, there is no release date for Codename Jade.

Over the past weekend we also saw another trailer for the game, also in this case leaked online previously.