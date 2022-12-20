Di Maria: Head to Juventus and dream of Rosario Central. Another club is trying | first page

Finals man hit again, Angel Maria He decisively made his mark and helped Leo Messi’s Argentina win the World Cup. The tears that I shed several times during the final match against France have different meanings, surely this was missing to crown an incredible career. And the right Now? Now El Fideo wants to be stronger than all the rumors, those of a possible early end to his relationship with Juventus. This is not the case, at least that is what is evident from his entourage: as emphasized even before the World Cup, Di Maria’s intention is to honor the contract with Juventus. It may drag her to achieve seasonal goals. Then and only after that he will be able to contemplate the realization of the dream of returning to his homeland, thus ending his career. Central rosette Which remains the team of his heart: even if the Argentine club does not yet know how to be able to put itself in a position to receive Di Maria’s return.

But Botafogo … – Meanwhile, another South American company is ready to play its cards to persuade El Fideo to give it another try before returning home. It is Botafogo who have set out to give their fans a great champion: James Rodriguez and Edinson Cavani have both disappeared in recent months (but flashbacks are not excluded), and the biggest target is Di Maria. It’s hard to convince him, especially considering January when he still has to move on from Juventus. But The crazy notion about Rio de Janeiro is on the rise.

