Civil defense announcement for severe storms, hail and wind; Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

Thunderstorms and hail along the way. Yellow Warning in 5 Areas

National Civil Defense Warning A large depression of Atlantic descent approaches our peninsula, bringing the flow of humid currents from the southwest, which in the next few hours triggers bad weather in the north, especially in the alpine fields.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the regions concerned – responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the affected areas – has issued warnings of adverse weather conditions that could extend previous climates. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews reported in the National Review and Warning Bulletin.www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Notice provides: Widespread showers or thundershowers in Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, the autonomous province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia. These events may be accompanied by strong rain, frequent electrical activity, local hail and strong winds.

It was rated for the day based on the expected events Friday, June 24th Yellow alert for Veneto, Friuli, Venezuela, Giulia, Lombardy and Piedmont and Trentino alto Adiz.

Based on the evolution of new forecasts and events, weather forecasts and important forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available to the public on the Department of Civil Defense’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to follow during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, in connection with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.