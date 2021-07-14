Cinque Terre with Airbnb on vacation at the movie “Luca” venues

You are playing the role of the ultimate hero five countries In the new movie LucaDirected by Genoese Enrico Casarosa. To discover the landscapes, traditions and excellence that inspired the screenwriters, Airbnb Tourists are offered a selection of useful accommodations to relive movie scenes.

a VernazzaAt the beginning of the road to Corniglia, the historic windmill appears in some scenes of the film, which feature a scenic view. at the top of the RiomaggioreNear the castle there is a bright apartment with a balcony, which is flooded with natural light all day long. With its spacious balcony overlooking the sea, breakfasts with a view guarantee a truly unique and evocative wake.

Monterosso It also features a tower with a garden built in 1901 by Eugenio Montale’s cousin. Surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, it is just a short walk from Villa Montale. It also boasts in its history that it was an ancient astronomical observatory due to its distinguished location. Corniglia It is the perfect location for an apartment with a view, and it is able to offer really invaluable suggestions: it is located close to the paths that lead to Vernazza and Manarola and is an ideal starting point for excursions in the surrounding areas.

Manarola It is also the perfect place to rejuvenate with yoga, meditation and nature, in a fresco of colors and lines that splash into the sea The reservation platform offers, thanks to the experiences, also the possibility to explore the Cinque Terre in an experiential way. In particular, you can book tours of the vineyards between Manarola and Volastra or organize a sunset boat trip along the coast with a Ligurian aperitif. Alternatively, there are classic vineyard concerts and typical pesto cooking classes. To see in the cinema but to be experienced live.