Hot bonus, here’s how to order a discount on air conditioners, mosquito nets, and umbrellas

Changing your old air conditioner isn’t just about choosing comfort and efficiency. It can be a good way to pay off savings in times of a gas and electricity crisis. So why not focus on the latest new energy efficiency air conditioner or heat pump, and also take advantage of the bonuses that are still in the field. In addition to cooling in the summer months, the new heat pumps are also capable of heating, thus reducing gas consumption. Incentives are also emphasized for umbrellas and mosquito nets, another indispensable defense in the summer months. Here’s how to access the discounts.

Air conditioners and surroundings

There is a 50% discount for the purchase of at least an A+ grade air conditioner and can be obtained at the same time as the home renovation (renovation bonus). Provided that the intervention begins on January 1 of the year preceding the purchase of furniture and household appliances. In this case, the limit for 2022 is 10 thousand euros: a 50% deduction must be calculated on this figure, which will be divided into 10 annual installments with the same amount of compensation for personal income tax. On the other hand, if you take advantage of the environmental bonus of your energy redevelopment business, the discount grows up to 65% for those who buy a new energy-efficient heat pump air conditioner to replace a lower grade one. In this case, the maximum deductible expense is €46,154, divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount.

sun umbrellas

The umbrella reward came with the joint ministerial decree issued on August 6, 2020, which was introduced in the event of a full health emergency, with the aim of strengthening the sector. But this was also confirmed for this year by the 2022 Budget Act. By the end of this year, it is expected to deduct 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of solar shading or technical shutdown. blackout furniture. The incentive is recognized for taxpayers who bear the costs of energy rehabilitation and owners of individual residential real estate units (application can also be submitted by spouse and relatives within the third degree) or common parts of apartment buildings (condominiums). In this case, the spending limit is 60 thousand euros. For a maximum deduction of €30,000, you can choose between: Irpef deduction extended over 10 years and direct invoice deduction with transfer of the bonus tax credit.

mosquito nets

Even the purchase of nets can be included in 50% Ecobonus, provided that the nets are provided with certain technical requirements, such as solar shading function and CE marking, taking into account the thermal transmittance indicators U and have a Gtot value greater than 0.35. Not only. They must be new fixtures (so no replacements or repairs) and must be firmly fixed to windows and glass doors. This means that portable or magnetic devices are excluded. The maximum deductible spend is €60,000 for umbrellas.