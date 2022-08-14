Cichinato, Caruso and Agamenone. All in Challenger Como

This year also big names for the review to be held on August 29 Until September 4

Registration for the 16th edition of the Challenger ATP “Città di Como” tournament, scheduled from August 29 to September 4, is closed: there is no shortage of surprises and excellent players. The list includes two important returns, such as those of Marco Cecchinato and Salvatore Caruso.

But, at the moment, the top seed is Argentine-Italian Franco Agamenone. Agamenone is ranked 109th in the world recently: he grew up in the standings and reached the ATP semi-finals in Umag, Croatia, where he was defeated by Yannick Sener, who later won the tournament over Carlos Alcaraz. Agamenone on that occasion passed five rounds starting with the qualifiers, defeating Marco Cecchinato, former Roland Garros semi-finalist and former world number 20 in the quarter-finals.

Cecchinato, who has never won in Como (but has reached the final twice), will be on the starting line for Villa Olmo Challenger as Salvatore Caruso, the 2018 winner in what was his first career win.

The golden moment Italian tennis is going through is also reflected in the challenger’s entry list. Thanks to the arrangement, many will enter directly into the main draw of the tournament. In fact, there are thirteen “tricolor” names, including Gian Marco Moroni, the finalist twelve months ago who was defeated by Argentine Juan Manuel Cerondolo, but attention will also be paid to the young Matteo Arnaldi (21 years old, 204 in the world), Francesco Passaro (21 years old, 144 ATP) and Giulio Zeppieri (20 years old, No. 143). Canturino Andrea Arnaboldi will also go directly to the scoreboard.

Also among the notable names present in Villa Olmo are Stefano Trafaglia, who is already 60th in the world, and Argentine Federico Delbonis, in 2016 number 33 in the world rankings.