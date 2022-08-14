The former director of Konami reveals some background information on the game’s removal – Nerd4.life

PT He recently turned eight, and former Konami brand manager Pearl Lai revealed some key information about the game’s removal.

“Fun fact: Since I was in charge of the first Konami party games at the time, I helped create this product on storefronts, with a fake publisher and everything,” she wrote. “And I was the one who had to call Sony to ask them to remove it and block downloads. It was a very funny conversation.”

Lai then answered a lot of fan questions about PT’s removal, but apparently didn’t say why PT was actually removed. The woman just said, “I say it with love: because it’s Konami.”

Lai explained in his responses that this was a “difficult situation” for those who worked at Konami, and he particularly praised Sony’s teams and Konami’s customer support staff. “Sony (as usual) has been great working with us. It’s been a tough situation for everyone,” he wrote.

Asked by a fan who asked if it was embarrassing to ask Sony to remove PT, Lai replied, “Embarrassed is the right term! We’ve already done a lot of things to regulate it, and we’ve got a lot of operational exceptions. And then add a download blocking request even for whom Already own the game? [Sono servite] Other engineering solutions. It was exciting to see the audience excited about the product and to see the work paying off! But in some sense not.”

According to Lai, PT was the first time Sony was asked to cancel a subscription and ban re-download of a video game from its digital store.

One fan replied, “Believe me, I too would have liked it to be different.” “Organizing this secret thing for fans has been so much fun. It was amazing seeing everyone come together to try to understand the experience and see that they got so much love from it! I’m so grateful to be a part of it in some way.”

Kojima also talked about PT and the sensations he feels.