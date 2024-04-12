China patrols off disputed islands: Tensions with Japan

The Chinese Coast Guard today conducted patrols off the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. This was learned from a memorandum from the Coast Guard, which states that the patrol aims to “protect the rights” of the Chinese nation and was conducted in accordance with the law. The Senkaku Islands, controlled by Japan's Ishigaki Municipality and claimed by China under the name Diaoyu, are at the heart of a long-standing dispute between the two countries. In 2022 alone, Japan's Defense Ministry blamed 15 sorties near the islands on the Chinese Navy, which it claims is patrolling in full compliance with the law.

The Senkaku region, also claimed by Taiwan, includes eight islands and rock formations that have been uninhabited since 1940. The dispute over sovereignty has become more heated since 1968, when a UN report feared there were huge deposits of underwater fossil resources in the area. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the diplomatic representatives of Japan and the Philippines due to the “negative statements” made by their leaders during the trilateral summit held yesterday at the White House with US President Joe Biden. I learned this from a memorandum from the Chinese Ministry, which states that the Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, Liu Jinsong, held separate talks with the Minister Counselor of the Japanese Embassy, ​​Yokochi Akira, and with the Ambassador of the Philippines, Jaime. Florcruise.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed, in a press conference held today in Beijing, that her country opposes any action or “small circle” that incites confrontation in the South China Sea. During the summit held yesterday, the leaders of the United States, Japan, and the Philippines agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of defense, maritime security, and development in the name of the shared vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific region.” “Sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth.”