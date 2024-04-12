Wasp alarm: 3 mistakes not to make at home and 3 natural ways to ward them off at no cost

There are 3 mistakes you should never make to avoid attracting wasps to your home and 3 natural solutions to keep them away without spending anything.

Their stings are scary. With their feathers They can cause us pain that translates into swelling and not in rare cases even into allergic reactions. What can we do to avoid attracting them into the house and keep wasps away? We can act preventively to prevent them from appearing in our home.

The danger of wasps should not be underestimated. Some estimates calculate this over a lifetime 9 out of 10 Italians are stung by a bee, wasp or hornet And in up to 8% of cases it can lead to an allergic reaction with consequences that are not always predictable.

There are several strategies to keep them away from our home. Today we will see 3 mistakes you should not make at home So as not to attract them 3 natural ways to ward off these malicious insects At little or no expense and without harming them.

Wasps, the 3 mistakes you should never make at home and natural ways to keep them away

The first thing you should never do is leave food lying around unattended Which would also attract wasps – as well as ants and mosquitoes – with its smell, especially sweets. This applies more to sugary drinks (fruit juices and soft drinks).

The second mistake you should never make is… Do not close the trash well. In this case too, the smell of food attracts wasps and brings them into the house. Finally, the third mistake to avoid is: Allowing cracks to form in the walls Without interfering. These small cavities can become so-called “accommodation places” for wasps, in particular to stabilize their nests.

To ward off wasps, we can rely on 3 natural methods. We can resort to Plants such as mint, thyme, eucalyptus and lemongrass Which works as a natural repellent against these flying insects. Even flowers like Marigold and geranium They have the same effect.

In addition to plants and flowers, we can serve the same purpose Water and essential oil solution (of clove, peppermint, geranium, rosemary, lemongrass, or a combination of different oils) to spray on the porch, on the porch, or on the gutters. We can also help ourselves by adding a few drops of liquid dish detergent to the solution which will allow the mixture to remain on the walls longer.

in the end, The third natural treatment is cucumber. In combination with aluminum it produces a chemical reaction capable of releasing an unpleasant odor to various insects, including wasps. It will be enough for us Place a few pieces of cucumber on the foil (or on a small disposable aluminum cake pan) on the balcony or in the garden.



