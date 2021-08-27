Champions League, Inter, Ancelotti and De Zerbe, plus a surprise Moldova: here are the opponents

The Nerazzurri, led by Inzaghi, has been drawn into the fourth group: let’s find out in detail what formations they will face

Alessandro Cavasini

Bittersweet for Inter, who tied in the Istanbul draw with Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sharif Tiraspol in the group stage of the 2021/22 Champions League. In fact, for Nerazzurri, the remake of last season will be shown, with the only change to Moldova instead of Borussia MG. Let us analyze in detail the three opponents of the Inzaghi team, taking into account the curiosity: in the fourth group there will be three out of four Italian coaches.

real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti may still be hoping for a (very tough) Mbappe, but in the meantime he is embracing himself and enjoying Benzema for eternity. The Meringue no longer had the charisma of Ramos or the exuberance of Varane: it is hard for Militao and Nacho not to regret it. Graft crying is from Alaba on free transfer, while for the rest Carlito He will try several re-releases of Bale, Asensio, Isco and Jovic. In the middle, the Modric layer resists (Kross in the pits), surrounded by some Casemiro’s muscles and Valverde’s growth.

Typical Training (4-3-3): Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Valverde, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Hazard.

Shakhtar Donetsk – Roberto de Zerbe tries to shape his creature without excessive jolts. The process takes time, as evidenced by the qualifiers he spent with Monaco in overtime. Compared to the recent past, it is worth noting the inclusion of Marlon, who arrived from Sassuolo with the Italian coach. For the rest, it’s usually 4-2-3-1, a lot of quality, a lot of running and a little bit of fitness. In attack, given the continuing problems of Junior Moraes, faced by Ajax Lassina Traore, Burkina Faso striker. READ Inter, Marotta: Scudetto, Conte’s Great Advantages: We'll Talk About the Future Next The Truth of Juventus' Departure first page

Typical Training (4-2-3-1): Tropin. Dodo, Marlon, Vitau, Matvienko; Maicon, Alan Patrick; Titi, Marcus; Antonio, Solomon; Traore.

Sheriff of Tiraspol – Jurij Vernydub, a former Ukrainian midfielder born in 1966, is the author of the “miracle” Sharif, who reached the Champions League group after passing four preliminary rounds, gradually overcoming Tota, Alaskert, Stankovic Red Star and Dinamo Zagreb. , notably Colombian captain Frank Castaneda and Moldovan Brazilian Lovanor, but woe to this team’s underestimation: in the Champions League, there is nothing for granted.

Typical Training (4-2-3-1): Athanasiades. Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Lovanor.