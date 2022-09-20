September 20, 2022

Celebrate mass in cycling attire. Bishop waves him off: "Stunned and pained" - video

Noah French September 20, 2022 1 min read

celebrate Mass Dressed as a cyclist Bishop Takes it back. A priest from Brescia Pierantonio TremoladaDuring his tour in Sicily, he celebrated the Eucharistic prayer live on Facebook in a suit. A cyclist. The diocesan bishop’s response was anger BrecciaPierantonio Tremolada, revealed today – in a letter addressed to a priest – his own Resistance That apparently harmless gesture. “The environment, the dress, the conduct of the sacred races, the freedom in arranging the prayers are the same. Eucharistic Prayer, some misguided and unhappy jokes. We cannot share all this ». “It amazes me – writes the bishop – that you do not think Consequences of such actionOn the other hand deliberately brought to public attention by i Social. How not to feel stunned The pain it causes – indeed it has inspired – many who love deeplyEucharist And put it at the center of their faith life? It is really necessary to do it here Well done And humbly apologize. I will give you a voice, and I will do it in your name, he concluded.

