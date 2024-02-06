Cecilia Jandalacini back in America?

An official voice in the American press suggests that our winger may return to Minnesota at the end of this European season

© Photo by Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Rebecca Lobo is a former pro basketball player who was actually one of twenty players on the court when the inaugural WNBA game was played on June 21, 1997. New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks, . @AP The number 50 is on the flap in the picture.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, 1.93 m tall, center, played six years between He won Olympic gold in New York, Houston and Connecticut in Atlanta with America. Today at age 50 she is one of the most popular analysts in the WNBA and works for ESPN.

As reported NBA passionLobo said last week Cecilia Jandalacini Let's go back to the staze this season and wear the shirt again Minnesota Lynx The team he played for in 2017 and 2018 also won a title. Then an injury and infection.

After finishing the season in Italy with Virtus Bologna, missing out on the EuroLeague and the Italian Cup, Zandalacini could join a Lynx roster whose only real aim is the Championship. As the tight contract between Zanda and Virtus Segafredo expires, who knows if our player will try his best to get a permanent place in America. WNBA players may have been available this offseason marked by the Paris Olympics.

However, if this news is true, Good luck to Cecilia Jandalacini.