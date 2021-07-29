Cashback, final farewell but alternative ready: Italians rejoice that they will still be able to get tangible savings

The decision is final and no one can go back. the State cashback He should sit on the podium at least until next January, unless the Draghi government decides to scrap it permanently. An expected decision, but it threw the Italians into despair, but in the meantime a new and interesting opportunity appeared for everyone.

The new incentive is called ATM . Bonus, was introduced with the same principle: more card payments, less cash in circulation and therefore less chance of evasion. Significantly but this bonus Provision for value added tax ISEE hitch is not included.

This is good Three tax credits Which can be accessed by all holders of a VAT number in Italy. One takes into account the percentage of commission discount that all companies must pay when accepting payments with POS. The other part returns a portion of the costs incurred to rent or purchase points of sale to the owners. Finally, the latter gives an incentive to VAT numbers that in 2022 will use new generation payment systems, to automatically archive and transmit data.

Cashback, final farewell: A new bonus arrives that includes many Italians

Going into detail, the first tax credit states that Commissions accrued from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, 100% downloadable and not what it used to be until now, 30%. So companies that accept electronic payments will not pay commissions.

The second tax credit offsets the amounts businesses spend on buying, leasing, and tying Useful point of sale devices. The maximum reimbursement will be equal to 160 euros and change the percentage of reimbursable expenses based on the turnover achieved by the VAT number in the previous tax period. In detail 70% if the turnover does not exceed €200,000 per year, 40% if it is between €200,000 and €1,000,000 per year, and 10% if it is between €1,000,000 and €5,000,000 per year. Also in this case, the expenses must be incurred between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Finally, the third tax credit is the most interesting because it goes up Max 320 EUR. It is about the costs that will be incurred in 2022 to equip its business with electronic archiving payment systems.

Also in this case the ratio is: 100%, if the turnover does not exceed 200,000 euros per year, 70%, if it is between 200,000 and 1,000,000 euros per year,

40% if the amount is between 1 million and 5,000,000 euros per year.