November 2, 2021

Economy news della settimana: proroga cassa integrazione

Cig Covid, more weeks of coverage arriving: Who qualifies

Karen Hines November 2, 2021 2 min read

Layoffs and CIG continue to work hand in hand, to solve a problem Release layoffs Partially started in June and from yesterday 1 November also in the textile, apparel and leather sector. Even if the solution did not satisfy the unions, the government put it to the test More weeks of CIGHe urged entrepreneurs to use them before deciding whether to cut jobs. Let’s see below who can benefit from it.

2 min read

5 min read

2 min read

3 min read

2 min read

2 min read

2 min read

