Cig Covid, more weeks of coverage arriving: Who qualifies

Layoffs and CIG continue to work hand in hand, to solve a problem Release layoffs Partially started in June and from yesterday 1 November also in the textile, apparel and leather sector. Even if the solution did not satisfy the unions, the government put it to the test More weeks of CIG He urged entrepreneurs to use them before deciding whether to cut jobs. Let’s see below who can benefit from it.

The other weeks of IGC: Who are the beneficiaries?

Tax decree and work related to maneuver, effective October 22, has put on the plate another week of layoffs, with no additional contribution, for two categories:

13 additional weeks from October 1 to December 31 for SMEs in the service sector, trade, craftsmen, and journalists receiving Paycheck Integration Fund (Fis), Bilateral Solidarity Funds, or CIG Restriction Treatments, only after using already authorized 28 weeks

9 weeks of regular CIG in the same period for textiles, apparel, leather goods, or for those sectors that benefited from a layoff freeze until last October 31.

limited resources

However, the resources allocated by the government to fund the two measures are limited: €657.9 million for the 13-week period of CIG in the absence of compliance and €140.5 million for the nine weeks of regular CIG. It follows that they may not be sufficient to cover the entire requirement.

the conditions

order weeks Normal CIG or in opt-outFor the duration of the treatment, employers will not have to initiate new mass layoffs. They will also be prevented from withdrawing from the contract for justified objective reasons, but they will certainly not be able to renew temporary contracts for temporary workers.

Exceptions

Those motivated by the eventual suspension of the business or termination due to liquidation or bankruptcy and those provided for in an incentive-based collective layoff agreement are exempt from the general rule on dismissal. In the latter case, in fact, the retired worker is entitled to the incentive provided by the employer and Naspi.

How to apply

CIG requests must be submitted to INPS by the end of the month following that month in which the suspension or activity limitation period began.