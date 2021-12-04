Can’t go on and panic in the White House – Libero Quotidiano

Joe Biden You have sowed panic in the White House. The President of the United States has a cold and did nothing but cough at a press conference. Nothing dangerous for him, who justified it all by saying that his nephew had a cold. “I’m fine,” Biden told reporters who asked him if he was okay. “What I have is A one-and-a-half-year-old grandson has a cold Who likes to kiss his grandfather… It’s just a cold.”

In short, what the US President would have had is not Covid. your doctor, Kevin O’ConnorHe confirmed that Biden tested three times this week alone and the tests came back negative. The president also echoed him: “I get tested for Covid every day.” Biden is not the first time he has coughed in front of the cameras. Before he became president, the Democratic primary candidate was interviewed live on CNN.

Here he repeatedly coughed on his hand, thereby violating the rules for the prevention of infection from Covid-19. Biden had just admitted to following all the instructions and precautions dictated by the health authorities. “You know – the interlocutor had put pressure on him Jake Taber – You’re supposed to cough into your elbow. Biden, embarrassed, defended himself: ‘That’s right, I agree, he’s right.’ A complete slip.