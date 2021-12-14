“Cancel Green Permit”. New Dpcm Ready: Anything can be changed

Important news is coming Green bass: Italy is the first country in Europe to invalidate a green certificate if you have one Forty. The same thing happens to those who test positive for Covit-19 after being vaccinated two or three times, and should remain isolated until a negative swap occurs.

Here’s what’s changing

“ If you are isolated, we will be the first in Europe to opt out of green certification. He declared Pierpolo Celery, Deputy Secretary of Health, during the Senate Constitutional Affairs Commission hearing on a bill related to the strengthening of vaccine obligations and Covit-19 green certificates. “ Privacy guarantee is given OK today The green cross can be denied or suspended at the next DBCM “Celery explains.

How to re-enable green pass

Suppose we want to go in order and become Positive After vaccination: As stated on the website of the Ministry of Health, the circular in force No. 36254 of August 11, 2021. According to the establishment, subjects who have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days (hence both doses), “ They may return to the community after a period of isolation of at least 7 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which a molecular or antigen test is performed with a negative result. “Therefore, if the green pass is suspended within seven days and it returns negative with a swap (after the 7th day), the green certificate must be reactivated immediately. This is the procedure.

On the other hand, if a molecular or antigen test cannot be performed between the seventh and fourteenth day, “ Even in the absence of a molecular or antigenic diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, it is possible to end the isolation period at least 14 days after the case is finally exposed. If so, the green pass will be reactivated after two weeks.

What happens to the asymptomatic

Low-asymptomatic contact with SARS-Cove-2 patients identified by health officials (see ministry schedule) should not be isolated if they have completed at least 14 days of vaccination, “he said. But they must continue to maintain common hygiene practices that control the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining body space, washing hands frequently, and following good respiratory hygiene practices. In this case, therefore, in the absence of an isolated condition, the lesson would not have revoked the green permit, but would have followed the rules laid down by the regulation.

Vaccinated and vaccinated within 14 days