Can employees get a second job? the answer

The second possible function for employees

Many people wonder if an employee can take on a second job to increase his monthly income. In the following text we will give you all the answers, giving you more details in different cases. Here's what you need to know.

The present times are not very prosperous from this point of view economic. Accelerating inflation and rising prices in every region and sector are not making things easy for millions of families in our country. Salaries have risen slightly, but there are those who struggle hard to make ends meet at the end of the month.

So that's what Increase your income every month with a second job It may be possible to consider it widely in order to meet various expenses without much worry.

Many people wonder if employed workers can get a second jobOr opening a value-added tax number or a simple cooperation contract with another company. Here are all the answers about this topic.

Workers can obtain a second job in all of these cases: details

Let us immediately explain how Doing a second job will be possible for most employees. In practice, it will be possible to stipulate two employment contracts at the same time. Therefore, those who have the desire and ability will be able to increase their weekly working hours. As long as you respect some boundaries and rules.

The contract type for the second job can be fixed-term or permanent, self-employed, dependent or cooperative. There are generally no limits in this regard. However, it will be necessary Respect time limits.

In general, in fact, The worker may not exceed 48 working hours And then, There must be at least 11 hours of rest between one work shift and another. So the worker must have the right to do so One day of rest per week.

Other rules that must be respected

And there too Prohibition of competition. In detail, the worker can stipulate a dual employment contract, but the two companies must not be active in the same sector. Furthermore, an individual worker may not divulge any “secrets” and working methods to another an agency.

However, an employee cannot take on a second job if his company has included one in the contract Uniqueness condition.

For a full-time employee, it will be very difficult to respect the hour limits described above. The second job, in this case, could be collaborating for a very few hours a week at most.

Public employeesin the end, They are more limited to second jobs than other employees in the private sector. In fact, public sector employees can only accept cooperation with certain newspapers, training activities, union assignments or assignments with documented reimbursement of expenses.