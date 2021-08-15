Calciomercato Roma, Here Abraham: One Hundred Fans Rave in Ciampino

At one in the afternoon, Tammy Abraham landed at the airport Ciampino Together with Roma general manager Thiago Pinto who left for London three days ago to close the deal with Chelsea and the player. About a hundred fans invaded the Romanian airport to welcome the striker who greeted the audience with a nod before boarding the car that would take him first to the Villa Stewart clinic where he would conduct medical examinations and in the evening to Trigoria where he was to sign the contract that would link him to the Giallorossi club.

Rome, It’s Abraham’s Day: Visits and Signings

Dzeko Inter is official. Roma: “Note his desire to play elsewhere”

This is a two-year loan of 42 million with a redemption obligation and a buyback right of 80 million to be exercised after the two-year period, and the player will receive 6 million until 2026. Significant economic expenditures for President Dan Verdkin (he is the most profitable by the team) forced to run into hiding after Farewell to Eden Dzeko, who went to Inter. Abraham will have to respect the five days of quarantine imposed by the Italian government on all people coming from the UK, and therefore will miss the first leg against Trabzonspor (Thursday 19 August 19:30 in Trabzon), but will be on the bench for the duration of the first tournament against Fiorentina. (Sunday 22 at 8.45 pm). The first training session with the team is scheduled to begin on Friday.