August 15, 2021

Secondo un nuova teoria, la vita su Marte è possibile

Is there any life on Mars? As for the study, the answer is yes, under certain conditions

Our knowledge of Mars takes important steps forward every month. The Red Planet amazes scientists who, thanks to the information that NASA’s Martian Perseverance rover sent back to Earth, were able to “look” into the heart, thus formulating hypotheses What is in the heart of Mars.

Not only that, but the fourth planet in the solar system is also drawing the attention of China – which is also there with its rover, here in a tender Photograph – and from one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk who is now dedicated, like two other billionaires, to conquering the frontiers of galaxies.

Since not a week goes by without Mars presenting us with a few surprises, here is the latest chronological order.

Because scientists now imagine that life on Mars is possible

The theory was developed by an international team of researchers led by NASA, according to who Life on Mars Probably. In particular, it will be a file microbial ecosystem Who is credited with keeping him alive Radioactivity It is located under the surface of the red planet.

On Earth, there is a symbiosis between microorganisms and radioactivity, so researchers wondered if the same could happen on Mars, too. The research was published in the scientific journal Astrobiology.

There is one element that will give strength to the hypotheses of scientists: here are any of them

“The best habitable environment on Mars is the Earth’s interior,” said study lead author Jesse Tarnas, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

READ  Why can't we see the most widespread living species on the planet?

It must be emphasized that the above study is largely speculative, because, to date, no exotic microbes fueled by radioactivity have been found in the subsurface of Mars. Even if we don’t find them now, It is not excluded that there will be at some point.

Then there is a file water rebus, which consists somewhat of this thing right here: If, underground on the Red Planet, there is water, then, perhaps, in cracks or pores, the process of radioactive decay could theoretically support alien microbes. Suddenly the study we just mentioned makes more sense: because where there is groundwater, there can also be life.

Giuseppe Giordano

