Cagliari celebrates Gigi Riva: all the initiatives at the Unipole Domus for the match against Torino

Cagliari remembers Gigi Riva. In view of Friday evening's match, the Rossoblu club has thought of a series of initiatives to better celebrate Rompo Di Tono, who passed away at the age of 79 on January 22. The usual playlist will be replaced with a music collection dedicated to the number 11 and the period in which he was a footballer. His name will be announced when the lineup is read, while a commemorative video of his goals and wonderful plays will be broadcast on the giant Unipole Domus screen.

Festive shirt and choreography

Claudio Ranieri's team will also celebrate the flag, a symbol of Italy and the people of Sardinia. In the warm-up period, the Rossoblu will take to the field wearing a shirt inspired by the 1970 Scudetto shirt while the match shirt used will be the White 23/24 in a special festive version without sponsors while on the chest there will be the number 11 patch. Furthermore, in Distinti, there will be a design Special dances.

Meles' words

He spoke to the company's official website Stefano MelisBusiness and Media Director of Cagliari: “We felt it was our duty to use all the possibilities available to us to celebrate in the best way the man who wrote the history of our club, who became a symbol of the island, as well as an icon of the island.” Italian football in the world. “The Tourism Department of the Sardinia Region, our commercial partners and our artistic partner participated enthusiastically and without delay in choosing to commemorate Gigi Riva with a gesture characterized by that substance, sobriety and elegance that characterized the life of Gigi Riva. Our eternal hero.”