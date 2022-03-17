Buying cars is now more difficult without microtransactions with the latest patch – Nerd4.life

Polyphony Digital released a few hours ago patch 1.07 from Gran Turismo 7. A change made by the update has reduced The number of credits that can be obtained By players of certain races, which makes it more difficult to buy the most expensive cars Without the benefit of microtransactions From PS5 and PS4 exclusives.

As VGC reports, the latest update for Gran Turismo 7 contains Bonus pieces For a large number of competitions that are especially useful for players. And to be honest, there have also been some who have fallen victim to various feats designed by the community for quick credits in recent days.

Here is the list of races whose rewards have changed:

World Touring Car 800: 24 hors MAN Racetrack: from 5,000 kroner to 70,000 kroner

World Touring Car 800: Monza Circuit: from 5000 kroner to 70 thousand kroner

World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 to 30,000 kroner

Dirt Champions: Hunter’s Farm: SEK 65,000 to SEK 30,000

Earth Champions: Sardinia’s windmills: from 65,000 to 40,000 cr

Dirt Champions: Lake Colorado Springs: 65,000 to 40,000 crowns

GT Cup Gr.4: High speed loop: from 65,000kr to 35,000kron

GT Cup Gr.4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 kroner to 45,000 kroner

GT Cup Gr.3: Spa-Francorchamps: from 75,000 kroner to 50,000 kr

GT Cup Gr.3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 to 50,000 cr

GT Cup Gr.3: Autodrome Lago Maggiore: from 75,000 kroner to 50,000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed ​​Loop: 35,000 kronor to 25000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 kroner to 25,000 kr

Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 kroner to 12,000 kroner

American Clubman 700 Cup: Special Stage Road X: 30,000 kroner to 15,000 kr

US FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Highway: from 15,000 kroner to 10,000 kroner

American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: from 15,000 kroner to 10,000 kroner

US FR 550 Challenge: Willow Springs Raceway: from 15,000 kroner to 10,000 kroner



Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 contains a large number of expensive cars, with the aggravating circumstances that unlike in previous seasons, it is now not possible to sell your cars to earn some credit together. To buy some cars, it is also necessary to compete for them Dozens and tens of hours.

Not only that, some cars are available for purchase at dealerships on a rolling basis, which creates some kind of effect FOMO (“fear of missing out”, or fear of not being able to access content) which could essentially cause players to spend real money on micro-transactions to get the credits needed to buy their dream cars.

The microtransactions of Gran Turismo 7, in turn, has been heavily criticized since its launch, as its prices are considered excessive in relation to the number of credits obtained. For example, 20 million credits are required to purchase a car €199.90 in microtransactions.