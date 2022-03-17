Live LIVE Roma-Vitesse, official: Maitland-Niles and Vina on the wings – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma Calcio – Interviews, photos and video

Gilrossi participated at the age of 21 to earn a place in the Conference League quarter-finals

there Rome Two useful results can be counted on to separate the ticket from the quarter-finals Conference League. 1-0 win from the first leg Sergio Oliveira, ineligible in the second leg, allows the Giallorossi to face the match certainly more calmly. In Holland, the match was very difficult and was fought due to the poor condition of the pitch as well, but everything points to an easier comeback for the men. Mourinho who, however, should not make the mistake of letting their guard down too much because this season you have been punished several times for this, Bodo In the first class. Special One won’t make a big spin, though, with a derby on the horizon, but it will define the starting lineup as much as possible. The greatest doubt regarding the existence or non-existence of Niccolo Zaniolo. In its place can be listed in eleven owners Felix Avena Jian The boy who after an amazing start, especially against Genoa In Marassi, he lost his place in the team hierarchy.

19:47 – March 17 The official line-up of Roma

Rome (3-4-1-2): Roy Patricio ; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumpula; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Veretot, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham. Attached.: Mourinho. Available: Fozato, Boyer, Zalosky, Karsdorp, Kristanti, Dewara, Buff, Darboy, Carles Perez, El Shaarawy, Avena Jian, Shumorodov.

Visit (4-3-1-2): huen. Dasa, Duekhi; Rasmussen, Vitek; Tronstad, Bazor, Domagoni; Huisman. Openda, Grbic. everybody .: Leach. AvailableSkobert, Reeseger, Frederiksen, Gboho, Jappi, Boetenck, Frog, Cornelis, Manhof, Hernandez, De Rijt.

Rule: Radu Petrescu. helpers: Radu Ghinguleac – Mihai Marika. Fourth man: Marcel Bersin.

before the match – The Rome He reaches this match after the equalizer he got in Udine thanks to a penalty kick from Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Giallorossi didn’t show their best performance, but the point they earned against Udinese allowed Mourinho’s men to expand their streak unbeaten which has now risen to eight games in a row. In the Olympics of at least 35,000 spectators, Rome has two useful outcomes to achieve.

Latest from TRIGORIA – Mourinho You’ll have to let go of it Mancini And the Sergio OliveiraBoth are ineligible. To replace them, Special One will likely aim for Ibanez And the Mkhitaryan. The inconvenience of suspensions has been removed, and the Portuguese will be able to count on every team, except for the usual Spinazzola.

Where do I see it? – Roma Vitesse It will be visible on TV dozen, which will broadcast the race in streaming. The match will also be broadcast live from skyon channels 252 (Sky Sports) and 201 )Sky Sports One). The match will also be visible in clear text in TV 8Channel 8 for digital terrestrial. Instead, it will be possible to follow the match with the live record written by ForzaRoma.info And with Instagram and Facebook updates.

Curiosity and background – This is the second challenge in history between Rome And the Vitesse after going. The Giallorossi have not lost at Olympico in Europe so far this season (3 wins, 1 draw), moreover, they have not lost. He has never lost to Dutch teams at home in any UEFA competition, However, he won only once in 1969. The Vitesse Instead, it has never won in Italy (2N, 2P) in all of its history. Roma has played in the last 16 of a European competition 27 times, qualified for the quarter-finals 13 times and was eliminated 14 times. Vitesse has played in the last 16 of the UEFA Cup twice in his history, and has always been eliminated.