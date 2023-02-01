Burienne, may the dreaded winds of Siberia reach Italy! Dates, risks and statistics »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Burienne, the terrible winds of Siberia may reach Italy! Dates, risks and statistics

Winter’s fate is in the hands of the Polar VortexSoon we will reveal if and when to return Bourienne or Boran, whichever you prefer, though, as we have shown on several occasions, since our language derives from Greek and then from Latin (not from Russian), and since in ancient Greek we find Boreas which by transmutation of o into ue of the e in i, the syllable in Buria (n) o buriana It is so immediate, that in many Italian dialects, the word Buriana has continued to refer to Burian.

Other idiomatic words that could be directly related to Russian should be rejected, if anything to the contrary, it is clear that the Russian word boran would derive from the same common Greek and Indo-European root, but with modifications derived from the use of a language other than Italian.

on me weather front Alternatively, The Great Nightmare Bourienne could return very soon and it really does look like it frozen waves For 1996, 2006, 2012 and 2018 which froze even Rome (and how can we forget the frost and heavy snowfall of January 1985?): Well according to the latest updates and relevant statistics”Siberian wind“He could be back by the beginning of February, maybe at the end seasonal There will be surprises, everything will depend on your behavior The polar vortex.

in detail Bourienne it’s a Icy winds Which blows during the winter over the endless lands of Siberia and the Kazakh plains towards the Ural Mountains or the Sarmatian plains of European Russia. Sometimes wind gusts can reach 100 km / h and are accompanied by blizzards, which lead to a sharp decrease in visibility, which greatly increases sensitivity to cold. The main feature is that it is an icy air stream because it comes from an area where it is located.cool movieAny layer of very cold, heavy air near the ground and no higher than 1000/2000 metres. This specific event is generally limited to Russia or at most to Eastern Europe, but in some cases it can also appear in Italy.

But What causes these frostbites?? there because I am It must be searched for over the North Pole Where between January and February, every 5/6 years there is a surprise stratified. This term, in meteorology, refers to an anomalous and intense heating of the Earth’s stratosphere, over the Arctic region, in the range of 30°/40°C in a very few days. This warming, once active, tends gradually to expand towards the upper troposphere, Polar Vortex literally divides into several parts. And that’s exactly what could happen with the onset of February, when calculations sense a warming episode over Siberia that could, in fact, cause the Polar Vortex to crash.

It has already happened in the past and that is why we know very well that the edges of the same eddy can decrease in latitude, resulting in massive frost waves as far as the Mediterranean Basin. Despite the statistics that will not see this phenomenon repeated this year, according to the latest developments, A Strong warming in the upper stratosphere already over Siberia. For this reason, a hemisphere-wide crowded phase cannot be ruled out in the first ten days of February, around 6/7, with The danger of cold snaps From Russia to the Mediterranean basin.

Stratwarming: A sudden, abnormal heating of the stratosphere over the Arctic