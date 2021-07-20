Konami announces three games for mobile and Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Konami Hectare announce Three new games in the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! In one go: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for mobile and home systems, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel for Nintendo Switch and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross fencing for mobile systems. It was also announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V is coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! duel links.

Yu-Gi-Oh! duel master It’s basically the digital version of collectible card game by Yu-Gi-Oh! The official press release also specifies:

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL will allow old and new players to enjoy the full experience of the famous Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG) in digital form. Duelists from all over the world will be able to compete in incredible duels, intense to play and exciting to watch. Unlike other Yu-Gi-Oh! which dealt with elements from the manga and anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is all about Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME and announces itself as the most complete digital title ever released dedicated to the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android – and for the first time ever for a Yu-Gi title. You’ll be proud of stunning 4K graphics on compatible devices.

Yu-Gi-Oh! duel rush A new adventure for the Nintendo Switch based on Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens.

Discover the vibrant world of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, currently playing in Japan, discover a fun new way to duel in Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL for Nintendo Switch. Based on the card game RUSH DUEL, available in Japan since last year, Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL uses a fun new set of rules that allow you to keep hunting and summoning! Get ready for unpredictable duels, as the tide can change very quickly…

Duelists will be able to collect RUSH DUEL cards, build their own deck, and take on the Yu-Gi-Oh heroes! Seven and challenge friends and duelists from all over the world. All this and more awaits you at Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL, this fall in America and Europe.



Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Doyle, logo

Yu-Gi-Oh! cross fencing It’s a mobile project that’s only said to have four players facing each other.

Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL takes everything to a new level with amazing battles between four duelists. All the details will be revealed soon about this exciting new Yu-Gi-Oh project, which is spread around the world on iOS and Android devices.



Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, logo

Finally, Konami introduced some Yu-Gi-Oh numbers! Duel Links, which has been downloaded by more than 140 million people worldwide, collected 65 billion cards and fought over 6 billion duels. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available for PC, iOS and Android systems.