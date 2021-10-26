Britain: Queen Elizabeth will not go to CoP26 in Glasgow – world

Queen Elizabeth, 95, will not be present at the United Nations International Climate Conference CoP26, scheduled for October 31 in Glasgow, Contrary to what was planned. This was announced by Buckingham Palace, stating that the waiver is being made on the recommendation of doctors.

“Based on the recommendation to rest”, imposed on her a week ago by doctors who had already prevented her from a scheduled visit to Northern Ireland, His Majesty the King has for the time being continued to limit herself to carrying out “light official obligations at Windsor Castle,” as stated in a statement issued tonight by the Palace. On the other hand, “Her Majesty the Queen has with regret decided to abandon the flight to Glasgow for the evening reception of CoP26, on Monday 1 November,” the court explained. The text concludes, “Her Majesty the Queen regrets that she cannot be present at the reception, but will address the delegates assembled at the gathering through a recorded video message.”