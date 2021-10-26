The company gives employees first-class airline tickets and 10,000 euros: “Enjoy the prize he deserves”

flight tickets First class, luxury and money needed to enjoy the ride. for staff Spanx, Worth $1.2 billion, the dream vacation has been awarded. Think of rewarding them CEO Sarah Blakely. Like the Daily Mail reports, The decision related to a worldwide destination at will and the gift was a way of thanking colleagues for the work done so far.
The achievement to be celebrated was the purchase Majority share of Blackstone. “Being here today and thinking about what we have been able to do is a matter of great pride – spiega Blakely sui Social -. We’ve made women’s modeling underwear something that can be spent on business. This is a starting point for female entrepreneurs.”
Spanx was founded by a woman in 2000 with only $5,000 And thanks to the workers who contributed to the success of the company, he decided to give them a luxury trip for two. “If you’re traveling with someone and taking a vacation, you’ll probably want to go to a nice hotel or you’ll want to go to dinner in chic places you’ve never seen before. – Continua Blakely – That is why we have decided to give $10,000 to all employees, so that they can enjoy the reward they deserve without thinking about anything.”
