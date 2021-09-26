At Trieste Next, the new frontier of space travel also for tourists – Science and Technologies

Expected (and welcomed) as Luca Parmitano’s star, especially for his very young streak in front of Verdi’s Theater for one of the most attended Trieste Next meetings.

The ESA astronaut said that while the underground remains undiscovered, the new frontier is the moon, but space is changing rapidly, and the new frontier is also the private space race: alone, in 2020, the space economy is worth 370 billion euros.

“We would like to create a habitat around the moon to be able to come down more frequently so that we can establish exploration bases on the surface and explore it more deeply so that it is always a frontier, our goal is to develop science and technology to be able to explore, space tourism has other goals related to normalization and monetization, however it is always a matter of expanding knowledge”- Parmitano has been added.

In Italy too, sustainability has become a priority for many companies. To push European directives in this direction but also the changing needs of workers and consumers. Entrepreneur Andrea Eli spoke about sustainability:

“Sustainability means meeting the needs of the individual without compromising the needs of future generations, first of all companies must take care of the social and environmental impact of their economic activities, this means taking a circular approach, not leaving waste in the environment and the various disturbances around it, take care of the environment that is now, for example measured by reducing carbon emissions rather than other pollutants.”