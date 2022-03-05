Forte opens in Milan, a Miami restaurant loved by American VIPs

Big news in Milan. In viale Monte Grappa, in the Moscova region, it was opened strong One of the most famous restaurants in Miami. Stylish restaurant – 140 seats – designed in the style of an authentic fishmonger, with a huge fish counter to welcome customers and rudders on the wall. Present summer balcony With 70 seats. On the menu are delicious and delicious dishes, to name a few: sea bass in a salt crust and fluffy pistachio ice cream, one of the most loved desserts by American celebrities. Then the prawn tartare from Mazara del Vallo, the Cacio e Pepe with black truffle, and the carpaccio, and the spaghetti with clams.

Quality and elegance

The customer himself chooses the dish and method of preparation. With a fish counter display in sight – restaurateur Andrea Retano, the former owner of the Miami club frequented by Hollywood and non-Hollywood stars, explained – You decide what and how to eat, immediately preparing the product. Raw with salt with stew. Dishes off the menu for a menu that changes according to taste. Extensive wine list – More than three thousand bottles – from the important wine regions of Italy and France, from winemakers such as Antinori, Frescobaldi and Gaja, who have always been famous for their extraordinary ability to improve fish menus.

Many VIPs in Forte

The new Milan club has already become a meeting place for Italian dignitaries and celebrities. Spotted in Forte Elisabetta CanalesInter player Danilo D’Ambrosio, influencer Xabi Lamy and Francesco Totti, who immortalized himself in a souvenir photo with owner Andrea Retano who, after his success in Miami, decided to invest in Italy as well. “Although I am young, I have been following this world for ten years, fascinated by ingredients and raw materials, and by the Italian spirit that I want to find and reside in the building I opened. It is also for the reason that I decided to invest in Italian fishing boats to always have a fresh product”I have announced.