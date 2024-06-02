Boris Becker released and expelled from the UK

After eight months in prison in the UK for financial crimes, former world number one Boris Becker, who has faced several eventful situations since his retirement, has been released to face deportation. This was reported by the British news agency PA.

His lawyer, Christian Oliver Moser, explained in a statement that “he has served his sentence and is not subject to any criminal restrictions in Germany.” “Our client left the country today (Thursday) for Germany.” Becker’s lawyer rejected in advance, “for privacy reasons,” any questions about the “whereabouts” of the former champion.

The 55-year-old, a six-time Grand Slam champion, who has lived in the UK since 2012, was convicted in April of illegally concealing or transferring hundreds of thousands of euros and pounds to avoid paying his debts after declaring bankruptcy. A London court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, but he served only eight months.

At the time of his bankruptcy in 2017, after a series of bad deals, the former tennis star, the youngest winner of Wimbledon at 17, was estimated to be at £50 million (€59 million).

This is not the first case for Boris Becker, who lived in Monaco and Switzerland before moving to England. He has already fought legal disputes over unpaid debts with the Spanish justice system, regarding work on his villa in Mallorca, and with the Swiss justice system for not paying the priest he married in 2009.

In 2002, the German judiciary sentenced him to a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 500,000 euros, in exchange for about 1.7 million euros in tax arrears.

This time he was accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from the company’s account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wives, not declaring his assets in Germany and concealing a loan worth 825,000 euros, as well as company shares. Boris Becker, who appealed all charges, was acquitted of some charges, including those relating to the disappearance of his trophies. He assured the court that he did not know their whereabouts.

Among the nine trophies the creditors wanted were two of his three Wimbledon Cups, two Australian Open titles, and his doubles gold medal at the 1992 Olympics. The former star told the trial, which lasted from March 21 to April 8, He still has “many” trophies and memorabilia from his 15-year career, but some of them are gone. A certain number had previously sold them at public auction for a profit of 700,000 pounds sterling (840,000 euros), which was used to pay part of the debts.