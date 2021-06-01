The game is full free download link

On the occasion of celebrating Pride Month, Dontnod Entertainment decided to ditch Tell Me Why In the Xbox Store, a spin-off adventure released in 2020 that has been positively received by audiences and critics.

In this deep and mysterious story, twins Tyler and Alison Ronan reunite and use their supernatural bond to unveil their beautiful but haunted childhood memories. Located in a beautiful town in Alaska, Tell Me Why features realistic characters, deep themes, and compelling options.

So far the studio has made the first chapter available for free, In this case, the entire adventure is freeThe three episodes can be downloaded at no cost from the Xbox Store, and once they are redeemed they will be yours forever and you can use them without restrictions.

Download Tell Me Why for free from the Xbox Store

Throughout June he told me why he’s free on Xbox and Wario64 makes him known The initiative will soon be extended to the PC version that can be downloaded from Steam. This is without a doubt a great gift from Dontnod, take advantage of it before it’s too late, remember that usually the full game is sold at 19.99 euros, which is a really great savings and an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of issues like respect for inclusivity.