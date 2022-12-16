Bluepoint Games has suggested the arrival of a new game in 2023, with a welcome card – Nerd4.life

Bluepoint Games He can declare himself new game In the 2023. At least that’s what his Christmas card posted on the PlayStation Blog for the wishes of friends of PlayStation Studios (first party and otherwise) suggests.

As you can see, the a ticket Four parcels appear, three open and one still closed. The three open package reference games that the studio has worked on or collaborated on. Obviously, the closed package raises a greater curiosity: what will it contain?



Greeting Card Bluepoint Games

Obviously, it’s impossible to draw any indications of what game Bluepoint Games is working on. Many are talking about a Bloodborne remake, which would be the natural evolution of the studio’s previous game, Demon’s Souls remake, but nothing can be taken for granted. After all, there are those who would love to see the talented software company work on a new IP of their own, which wouldn’t be bad at all.

The only certainty is that it will bePS5 exclusiveBecause Bluepoint Games is a PlayStation studio.

Of course, it is fair to say that nothing is certain and that we are dealing with pure speculation. So it’s best not to take anything for granted.