Blue Fencers closes in at 9th – OA Sport

After the victory on their debut in Tallinn, the Italian fencers were unable to confirm their presence in the second round of the World Cup in Vancouver. The Italian quartet of Rossella Fiamingo, Mara Navarria, Federica Isola and Giulia Rizzi, the winners of the individual event, finished only ninth.

proper placement To slip in the round of 16 against hosts Canada. The Azzurri never managed to impose their greatest strength, and in the end it was the North Americans who prevailed 32-31 on the last blow.

However, the Azzurri were good at responding quickly and taking the best possible stance. Then Italy beat Germany 45-23, then the United States 35-34 and finally Estonia 43-35, and finished ninth.

Victory as in the field of men went to France, Who beat South Korea in a very tough final match which saw Cross Alpine win 36-35. Third place for Switzerland, which beat Israel 45-35.

